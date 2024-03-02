Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $240.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.39 and a 200-day moving average of $196.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $242.54.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

