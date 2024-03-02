Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $205.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PWR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Quanta Services stock opened at $240.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $151.70 and a 1-year high of $242.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,587,000 after buying an additional 190,803 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after buying an additional 624,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after buying an additional 252,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

