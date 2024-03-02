Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.32. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 33.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

