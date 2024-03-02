Quantfury Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,098.39 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $82.97 million and $10,098.39 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $8.30 or 0.00013376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.32724912 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,765.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

