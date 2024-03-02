Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $18.54 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790,229 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $22.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.