Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 896,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 158.62%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

