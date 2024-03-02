Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 129,451 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,451 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of IDEX worth $17,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after buying an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX stock opened at $239.47 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $239.93. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.68 and its 200 day moving average is $210.92.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

