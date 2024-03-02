Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 340,729 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 340,729 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

