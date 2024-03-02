Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) EVP Catherine T. Doherty Sells 5,557 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total value of $703,349.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,145.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $148.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average of $130.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

