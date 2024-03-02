Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,646,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Range Resources by 143.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Range Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

