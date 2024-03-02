Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,484 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Raymond James worth $29,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Raymond James by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Raymond James by 214.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,474,000 after acquiring an additional 778,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

