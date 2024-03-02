RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Shares of REAL opened at $2.76 on Friday. RealReal has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. Equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RealReal by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 550.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

