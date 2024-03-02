Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $1,184.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $942.41.

REGN stock opened at $982.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $934.80 and its 200 day moving average is $861.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,665 shares of company stock worth $12,503,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

