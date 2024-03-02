REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.13.

RGNX opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $941.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.20. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,851 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 405.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

