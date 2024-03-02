Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 182 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $173.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.95. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $175.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

