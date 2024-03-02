Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 744 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Yum China were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 28.1% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 213,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 46,764 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 107.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 22.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 125,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

