Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,934,000 after buying an additional 12,242,269 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,453,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 977,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,258,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.