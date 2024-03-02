Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $384.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.37 and its 200 day moving average is $318.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $385.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.