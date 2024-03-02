Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $567,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,979,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

