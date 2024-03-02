Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $619,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.