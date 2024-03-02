Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $651,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

FI stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.21. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

