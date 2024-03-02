Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,554,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 134,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,600,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,832,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $35.17 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $35.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

