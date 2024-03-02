Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

