Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 104 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $926,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.2% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $8,646,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $773.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $747.82 and a 200-day moving average of $655.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

