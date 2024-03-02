Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 166 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $190.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.