Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 34,485 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,485 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.