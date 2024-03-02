Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 6,567 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in MetLife were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

