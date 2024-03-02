Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,531. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $293.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.28. The firm has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $294.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

