Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Nordson were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.43.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $266.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.66. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $275.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

