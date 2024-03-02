Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,930 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Republic Services worth $111,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.58 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

