ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $33,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $174.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.99. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

