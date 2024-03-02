Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 138.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

