Reviewing Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) & Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and Epsilon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $3.46 billion 1.79 $661.56 million $4.22 9.59 Epsilon Energy $69.96 million 1.58 $35.35 million $0.60 8.33

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Epsilon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 4 6 0 2.60 Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Murphy Oil and Epsilon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus price target of $46.90, suggesting a potential upside of 15.95%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 19.12% 13.02% 7.06% Epsilon Energy 36.67% 13.32% 11.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Murphy Oil pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Epsilon Energy pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Murphy Oil has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Epsilon Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

