Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0023

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $32,105.43 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00016530 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,963.94 or 0.99965871 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00173236 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

