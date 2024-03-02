RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in February

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSF. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 777,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 44,112 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RSF stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

