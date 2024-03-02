Rosenblatt Securities Cuts ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target to $7.50

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADTN. Argus downgraded ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

ADTRAN stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $457.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,695,000 after buying an additional 951,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after buying an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADTRAN by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,684,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 414,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ADTRAN by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 108,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 57.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 875,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

