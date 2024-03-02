Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Price Target to $0.75

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $1.70 to $0.75 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of BKKT opened at $0.58 on Friday. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.
In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $383,919.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,420,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $79,516.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,420,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,651,127 shares of company stock worth $3,610,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.
