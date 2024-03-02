Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Price Target to $0.75

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $1.70 to $0.75 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bakkt Stock Performance

Shares of BKKT opened at $0.58 on Friday. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Insider Activity at Bakkt

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $383,919.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,420,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $79,516.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,420,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,651,127 shares of company stock worth $3,610,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

About Bakkt

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bakkt by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bakkt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 144,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bakkt by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

