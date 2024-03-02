Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Lessened by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $149.63 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average is $128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

