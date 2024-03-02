Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $124.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $102.70 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $132.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

