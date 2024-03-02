Royal Bank of Canada Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $35.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.11.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

