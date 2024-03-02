Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

RGLD opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day moving average is $112.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Royal Gold by 7.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

