RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in RTX by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.50. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

