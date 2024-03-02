RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.21. RxSight has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $58.21.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,603,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,603,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,588,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,317,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,727 shares of company stock worth $16,076,746 over the last 90 days. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RxSight by 52.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RxSight by 123.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in RxSight during the first quarter valued at $153,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 86.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 340,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 89.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

