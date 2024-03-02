Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Earnings Results

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06, reports. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $316.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.86.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

