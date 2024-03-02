Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Earnings Results

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06, reports. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.
Salesforce Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $316.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $318.71.
Salesforce Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.
Insider Activity at Salesforce
Institutional Trading of Salesforce
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.86.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Salesforce
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.