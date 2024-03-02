Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.370-2.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.2 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.680-9.760 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.86.

NYSE:CRM opened at $316.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.47. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.47, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,936,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Salesforce by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,132,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,140,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,396 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Salesforce by 99.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,733 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

