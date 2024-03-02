Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,017 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Samsara worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

Insider Activity

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,322.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $81,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 316,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,844,283.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,965,207 shares of company stock valued at $65,832,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

