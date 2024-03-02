Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 332,528 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,528 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Federated Hermes worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

