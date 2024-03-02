Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2,351.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $18,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR opened at $140.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $142.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

