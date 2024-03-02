Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 23,943 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Vaxcyte worth $13,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $71.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $82.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $481,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,427 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCVX

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.