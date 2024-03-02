Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 487,374 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $33.96 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

